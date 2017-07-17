The RFFE: back in front where it belongs?

Time to reaffirm the importance of the RF front end

Carrier aggregation and a general increase in complexity makes it a hero component

Today Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ are arguably sporting the most complex smartphone RF designs

Mobile phones once seemed to be about RF (radio frequency) more than anything else - or so it seemed way back in the 80s and 90s. Then came the smartphone and the emphasis changed. Apps, screens, memory and processors were to the fore and RF performance became a sort of hygiene factor, at least to the users and smartphone marketeers.

But times are always a-changin’ and researchers, IHS Markit, decided it was time to flag up and re-establish the importance of the RF Front End (RFFE) as (perhaps) the crucial smartphone differentiator as the industry gallops into the more mature iterations of 4G (LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro) and onto the sunlit uplands of 5G New Radio (NR).

We’re essentially talking about carrier aggregation here. To get to the eye-popping gigabit per second speeds promised by LTE-A Pro - which are essentially a sort of warm-up act for 5G - you have to aggregate multiple radio carriers at the terminal. And to do that you need to pay a whole lot of attention to the RFFE which is the technology sitting between the antenna(s) and the transceiver, says IHS Markit. It includes components such as power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, duplexers, filters, and other passive devices.

Because of the need to support multiple carriers and radio transmission standards, including public spectrum protocols such as WiFi and LAA, not to forget the previous cellular standards from 2, 3 and 4G (which aren’t going away for a while yet), the task for the coming generation of RFFEs has not only become much more demanding, but the front end has to fight for space inside the enclosure with other increasingly important features, such as larger screens, bigger batteries and a shrinking bezel.

One villain is network video and user generated content. That’s meant larger screens, greater power consumption and bigger battery sizes which have essentially delivered a double whammy to the RFFE. It has to be more stringent on its power consumption while as the same time being allocated less space to be stringent in.