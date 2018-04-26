Slip-sliding away: the bottom drops out of China’s huge smartphone market

The analysts say China is expected to return to growth in Q2, as Oppo, Vivo and Huawei launch new flagship devices and hope to excite the market once again. “The inventory issues that Oppo and Vivo suffered in Q4 and Q1 are now behind them,” said Jia. “New smartphones will definitely entice people to upgrade, but vendors are more careful of avoiding oversupply in the channel. China’s smartphone market may see a short period of stagnation as vendors refocus on research and development, relying on new use cases to excite refreshes rather than spending heavily on the channel and marketing.”