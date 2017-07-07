Hologram for the king? Or folly for the gullible? Red announces its smartphone

Professional camera maker Red announces its smartphone entry

Android device features a holographic 3D display

The module device comes with a basic starting price of $1,200

“We are doing everything different and better,” says Red founder

The smartphone market is not for the faint hearted. You need nerves of steel, extremely deep pockets and preferably something highly innovative to prise consumers away from their trusted and established brands. Oh, and you will never make any money. Ever. The only profit machine in this sector is Apple, and the only competitor to show a profit on smartphones is Samsung – although this is before huge marketing costs have been factored into the equation.

Not even mighty companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo and Sony can impact the economics. Yes, there are start-ups of various sizes that are carving themselves niches in the market, but their profitability (where it can be determined by third party analysts) is still far off. The likes of Xiaomi, HMD Global (Nokia) and OnePlus all get attention, and there is also another entrepreneur who thinks he or she can succeed where all others (including the mighty Microsoft) have failed – such as Andy Rubin and his Essential smartphone. But look at the facts: it’s folly.

The latest company to be attracted like a moth to the smartphone flame is professional video camera maker Red. From out of nowhere, Red launched into motion picture industry when film-quality digital video was practically unheard of and unwanted by the establishment. Fast forward just 12 years and Red is now the leading vendor of high-end (and very high cost) digital cinema cameras, beloved by film and TV.

This emergence from nowhere goes a long way to explaining Red’s latest announcement – an Android smartphone with a 5.7-inch “professional hydrogen holographic display”.