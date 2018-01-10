AT&T kicks Huawei out of its US smartphone foothold

No American mates for the Mate 10 smartphone

Won't sell the new handsets in the US

Cites serious security concerns

Huge blow as US industry ramps up to spend billions of bucks on 5G

For decades now Huawei of China has been in serious expansion mode. The Shenzhen-headquartered behemoth with its deep pockets, massive commitment to R&D, wide range of products, willingness to provide customers with attractive financing deals and deferred payments and only a short way into its 30-year strategic plan to dominate the telecoms world has made big inroads into the global market in terms of both telecoms network infrastructure equipment and mobile devices.

It has also taken market share from many of its overseas competitors. However Huawei is not satisfied with its performance. The company has always seen the US market as the glittering prize that it it most wants to win. Multiple times it has tried to win it, and multiple times it has failed.

Today comes the news of another serious setback to its American ambitions. AT&T has announced that it will not follow through and sign a deal with Huawei to sell the Mate 10, the company's latest and undeniably impressive, smartphone citing serious security concerns. Negotiations between the biggest US carrier and the Chinese manufacturer had been underway for many months and a definitive agreement was within days of being signed when the rug was suddenly pulled-out from under the impending partnership.

AT&T's repudiation of the commercial compact came as the Trump administration casts a jaundiced eye over Huawei's plans and the company's alleged links to the Chinese government and various security departments within it. Over the past twenty years US presidents have come and gone but the federal authorities have continued throughout to harbour deep suspicions about Huawei's real long-term purpose and intentions in the US.

Those suspicions - that the company is tied to the communist party hierarchy and the People's Liberation Army and is is a de facto agent for the Chinese government in conducting political, economic, industrial and military espionage - is hardening further as Huawei seeks to introduce and sell, to the American public and enterprises, via a big and respected US brand, powerful and highly sophisticated smartphones at seriously competitive prices.

Asked whether the announcement of the abandonment of the AT&T/Huawei deal is simply a co-incidence as the feds restate their long-held suspicions, AT&T refused to comment.