Apps numbers are all up: it’s the Gameconomy stupid!

But the real app action was, as always, in entertainment and games. Youtube was the leading streaming app for active users in the US and UK, but Netflix led the way in both countries for App Store revenue. And games are still the big revenue earner, this year more than ever thanks to Pokemon GO which not only sold by the bucket-load but brought non-gamers into gaming where they promptly bought more games and generated more revenue.

And of course it’s games that simply dominate the whole scene - as it always has been since the birth of the home computer about 35 years ago. App Annie reports that games generate far and away the most revenue - iOS games accounted for 75 per cent of Apple’s App Store revenue and Google Play’s games accounted for 90 per cent of Google’s Play Store revenue. It wasn’t called Play Store for nothing.