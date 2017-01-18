And now.... a mobile phone with a built-in fire extinguisher

US scientists make lithium-ion battery that can smother itself

Foaming pants will be the sign of an over-heating smartphone

Dousing done in the blink of an eye -literally

A team of scientists at Sanford University in Silicon Valley have come up with a prototype lithium-ion battery for use in mobile devices that actually contains an fire-extinguisher which self-activates if the battery gets too hot. The extinguisher goes off should the temperature in the battery rise above 150C (for our friends in the US that's 302 degrees Fahrenheit which is 90F above the boiling point of water of so you'll probably already be

aware that your pants are a tad warmer than usual before the smouldering starts and the pockets suddenly fill with foul-smelling chemical foam that then oozes out between the fly buttons). The extinguishing process is very fast indeed - in tests fires in lithium-ion batteries have been put out in just 0.4 of a second.

Lithium-ion technology is used in many batteries, not only in mobile phones and other communications devices but also in critical avionics components. They are light and retain a charge longer than other battery types, however, they are a well-known and well-documented fire hazard. One of the principal potential faults is that they can burst into flames more or less instantaneously if the the mains charging process is too rapid for the battery to bear. In other cases, microscopic manufacturing faults incorporated into the batteries as they were being made have been proven to have caused spontaneous combustion and explosions.

The Stanford research team says at the heart of the new flame-retardant battery technology is a “smart non-woven electrospun separator" contained in a polymer plastic casing which physically separates the extinguisher from the the electrolyte material and other components of the battery. Should the battery overheat the polymer shell melts and releases triphenyl phosphate (TPP) which puts out the fire, quite literally within the blink of an eye.

The scientists say the new "smart and adaptive" material solution will not affect battery performance, power or length of charge. Neither will it increase battery weight "in any appreciable way".