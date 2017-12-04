Huawei doubles down with its smart city strategy

Huawei launches TechCity in Seoul with LG U+

Builds on their existing 5G development work

Proposed Smart City structure agreed for IEEE Standard

IEEE says development of Smart Cities and edge computing needs IoT

LG U+ and Huawei have launched Seoul TechCity, a collaborative project that aims to deliver smart city capabilities for the Korean capital, including Gigabit broadband, mobile enabled digitised industry infrastructure, and the tools to create new ecosystems for a digital society. It comes as a result of the work the two partners have done on pre-standard 5G in Seoul, including the recent completion of fixed-wireless IPTV and dense urban 5G field trials in Seoul’s Gangnam district, and the understanding that there will be plenty more challenges in the rollout of 5G.

“Network innovation aims to deliver more and more business growth,” said Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer at Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line. “With a clear-cut, long-term strategy and direction, operators are advised to accelerate commercial deployment and the monetization of TechCity’s new technologies in small increments, but at an increasingly expedited pace.”

The “Giga Everywhere Experience City” aims to drive basic urban communication capability with LG U+ offering 1Gbit/s for every building in major cities via fixed broadband. Whilst Gigabit internet service has been offered in Korea since 2014, extending this to LTE delivery outside buildings remains a challenge. TechCity will build cluster networks to provide 5G-ready Gigabit everywhere with a 10-20Gbit/s peak data rate capability.

TechCity will also support the digitisation of industries through mobile technologies. It should allow operators to quickly verify new solutions and services, with LG U+ and Huawei working alongside other industry partners to develop new services and service based solutions. It is envisaged that these will include 4K IPTV over 5G FWA, VR/AR, drones, V2X and various NB-IoT applications.

Finally, Huawei and LG U+ hope that TechCity will support an ecosystem for the digital society, helping to create better connected cities. "We believe TechCity will help LG U+ with leading technology innovation and fostering new services,” said Kim Dae Hee, VP of the LG U+ 5G Strategy Unit. “LG U+ will work together with Huawei to create a better experience for our customers in South Korea."