All shipshape and Bristol fashion for upcoming live UK 5G test

Bristol is the UK's leading "Smart City"

Years of planning and investment in broadband connectivity now paying off

Strategic collaboration between academe, BT and Nokia vital to programme

Tight integration of old and new technologies for the "always connected" experience

As yet there are no commonly agreed standards for the deployment of 5G technology. Indeed, there is no detailed global consensus of what eventually will actually constitute a real 5G network except that will provide higher capacity than that available on 4G and will permit a higher density of mobile broadband users whilst also supporting device-to-device, more reliable, and massive M2M communications. A 5G network will also have lower latency than current 4G equipment and will reduce rates of battery power consumption, to enable the ubiquitous implementation of I0T (the Internet of Things).

So, at the moment it's all pretty broad brush strokes stuff as interested parties in various parts of the world thrash out their distinct 5G network visions. The three leading contenders right now are: 1) A super-efficient mobile network that delivers better network performance for less cost of investment and a quicker return on it. This model addresses the dearest wish of operators and CSPs which is to see the unit cost of data transport falling at about the same rate as the volume of data demand is rising. 2) A super-fast mobile network of densely clustered next generation small cells providing contiguous coverage over urban areas (in the first instance) and eventually achieving the goal of true and ubiquitous wide-area mobility. 3) A converged fibre-wireless network using the 20 - 60 GHz millimetre wave bands. Proponents of this approach point out that it would allow very-wide-bandwidth radio channels that could provide data-access speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s. You pays your money and you takes your choice.

What is certain is that 5G is not a further development or ongoing evolution from 4G but a fundamentally fresh approach in that it is predicated on and driven by new use cases and the needs and requirements of end users, and the citizens of Bristol, in the English West Country, will be among the first in the world to experience and test smart urban applications when a live, 5G-based test bed is deployed in and around Bristol's Millennium Square in March next year. The two-day event, which will take place on March 17 and March 18, 2018, will be a very public experiment and proof of concept of 5G to demonstrate the technological benefits wrought of the collaboration in a joint research programme undertaken by the University of Bristol, BT and Nokia.

At a press conference and round table held in London yesterday, Dimitra Simeonidou, professor of high performance networks at the University of Bristol, announced that some 5000 people will attend and participate in the 5G test bed demonstrations and will be able to interact with robots, connected cars and smart bicycles. There will also be virtual reality applications, augmented reality and gaming.

Professor Simeonidou said that the demonstrations will be "a true test of the kind of low latency which will be required to make 5G a reality". She also confirmed that the test bed demonstrations, services and applications will be closely monitored for the key performance indicators that will be embedded in the systems to measure the effectiveness and utility of the demonstrations. She stressed that as 5G is in it's earliest infancy the intent of the tests will be to focus on the reliability of the the experimental services and to demonstrate, in a real-world setting, just how 5G, 4G and Wi-Fi can be made to work together to provide a trues sense of what it will really mean when people are"always connected".

Neil McCrae, the head of Network Architecture at BT told the assembled journalists that it the text bed will be an opportunity for the UK's incumbent telco to gain some real life experience in how it can expand and fine tune various aspects of its mobile network capabilities under stress-testing conditions and, at this early stage in the development of 5G technology, to get a better handle on what 5G will initially be used for. He told his audience, “We’re gaining a real world understanding of how 5G can be used within dense urban environments. This is crucial to building meaningful use cases for future macro-scale 5G networks. 5G is teaching us that collaboration is essential.”