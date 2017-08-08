"Bring your own coverage" for public safety users

Parallel Wireless has created a unique, in-vehicle small cell that can be implemented by public safety users to create extra coverage. This BYOC (bring your own coverage) approach for public safety is needed everywhere, as there are always coverage holes or underserved communities, and networks can become compromised in case of emergencies.

The HNG BYOC unit from Parallel Wireless is self-configuring and self-optimizing, with real-time SON to optimise, mitigate traffic and adjust power levels. It offers backhaul flexibility and resilience and can connect to any type of backhaul technology, as public safety users never know what might be available on site.

There are also other use cases of this mobile small cell. For example, public transport, boats and high speed trains The HNG can also manage high speed mobility, which is key for future 5G deployments.

Filmed at: SCWS World, London, 2017