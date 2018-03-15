Verizon and Colt demonstrate network orchestration across SDN

Two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration showcased in London

Near real-time bandwidth changes in each other’s production networks

Elastic flexibility across carriers described as an industry first

Verizon and Colt are working with MEF on lifecycle service orchestration

Colt and Verizon have announced that they have successfully demonstrated two-way inter carrier Software Defined Network (SDN) network orchestration for the first time. At an event in London, both companies were able to make near-real-time bandwidth changes in each other’s production networks. This is the first time two-way network orchestration between carrier production networks has been demonstrated anywhere in the world, and marks an important step in enabling real-time cross-carrier automation.

“Enterprise networking is in the midst of a revolution; organisations today want intelligent, dynamic networks that respond automatically to their changing business needs,” said Peter Konings, EMEA head of product development at Verizon. “Before today, no-one has been able to demonstrate elastic flexibility across carriers. Today’s demonstration is the first time anyone in the world has been able to flex network capacity in both directions across network boundaries. This will be a game changer for enterprise networking.”

SDN and other next-generation infrastructure is increasingly being viewed as key to helping organisations better manage network traffic, and improve business agility so that digital transformation can successfully support their strategic business goals. However, the take-up and adoption of SDN has been several years in the making, and has not yet been widely adopted by the telecoms industry.

“This showcase positively demonstrates the power of software defined networking and how increased adoption is putting operators and customers in control of their networks and services,” said Mirko Voltolini, Head of Network On Demand at Colt. “Previously, closed systems have made interoperability between service providers extremely difficult. Further, it validates Colt’s strategy of providing on-demand flexibility to truly enable customers’ digital transformation journeys. Through the use of SDN, providers are now able to better collaborate and innovate, ultimately benefitting customers.”

Verizon and Colt are working with MEF to help advance the development of industry standards, in particular inter-carrier business and operational LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) APIs, which should accelerate the availability of this flexibility from other partner networks.

“Proof of concept demonstrations and trials of inter-provider service orchestration are critical steps for making agile, assured and orchestrated connectivity services that span multiple operators a reality,” said Daniel Bar-Lev, Director Office of the CTO, MEF. “We’re delighted to see today's demonstration moving the service provider industry towards this objective.”