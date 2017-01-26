SDN in the data centre: service providers aren’t switching

Clifford’s conclusion is that getting to live production with SDN is taking more time than expected, not by any means that SDN has been abandoned . This means that the companies aiming to get a slice of the market for SDN controllers, data center orchestration and SDN applications can still carve out some market share since many purchases have yet to be made.

Clifford also reports that bare metal switching has currently stalled. Bare metal switch ports still comprise, on average, 33 per cent of respondents’ data center Ethernet switch ports, he claims - the same proportion as last year. And, on average, only 24 per cent of bare metal switch ports are in-use for SDN, although that’s up from 12 per cent from the 2015 survey.

Of course a pause in adoption may also in part be attributable to the potentially disrupted striking back with keener equipment and support pricing in the interests of retaining account control.

Whatever the cause - post hype reflection, uncertainty or competition - it’s likely a pause more than a flop. Respondents are still bullish with the survey showing that by 2018, bare metal Ethernet switch ports in the data center are expected to reach 41 per cent.

When asked who were the big vendor names in the data center, Cisco was identified as a top-three vendor by 72 per cent of respondents, while Juniper was named by 39 per cent of respondents.