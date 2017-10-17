Working out what traffic can be touched today, what can be left for tomorrow
Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO NoviFlow Inc. & Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks Inc.
The two companies have an SDNFV solution that addresses the multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network core. Many service providers, they say, are looking to radically bring down their network 'cost per bit’. If they are ready to accept open source and white box solutions, Lumina and NoviFlow have an approach which involves capping further MPLS investment and progressively offloading the fast-growing ‘best effort’ traffic to their SDN and 'white'box' architecture, leaving the ‘gold class’ traffic on the existing legacy MPLS network. Andrew and Dominique explain all to Martyn Warwick.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
