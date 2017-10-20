Surprise! Smaller telcos have been deploying NFV for 2 or 3 years
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qkmiPVsahds?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Martin Taylor, Chief Technical Officer, Metaswitch
The technology pieces for SDNFV are already there, says Martin Taylor, but we all tend to focus too much on the Tier One telcos who are finding obstructions. Meanwhile there is a lot of deployment happening under the covers by smaller network operators. And ‘customer experience’ - which is often bandied about these days - isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all either.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
