Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

SDN NFV World Congress Search —

Surprise! Smaller telcos have been deploying NFV for 2 or 3 years

By Martyn Warwick
SDN NFV World Congress 2017-10-20T14:15:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qkmiPVsahds?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Martin Taylor, Chief Technical Officer, Metaswitch

The technology pieces for SDNFV are already there, says Martin Taylor, but we all tend to focus too much on the Tier One telcos who are finding obstructions. Meanwhile there is a lot of deployment happening under the covers by smaller network operators. And ‘customer experience’ - which is often  bandied about these days - isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all either.  

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands

 

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK