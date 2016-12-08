Nokia and the role of Telco Cloud on the path to 5G

What exactly is the “Telco Cloud”? A convergence of services in a hyperscale environment, a distributed cloud where operators can deploy services as close to the customers that they need, or a hybrid model of both. In this multi-part series from the SDN World Congress, we ask vendors for their definition of Telco Cloud, and find out what portion of communication service providers’ business is running on Telco Cloud infrastructure today. We also look towards the arrival of 5G and ask how CSPs can use Telco Cloud and SDN/NFV adoption to be 5G ready.

Filmed at: SDN & OpenFlow World Congress 2016, World Forum, The Hague, Netherlands