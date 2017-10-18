NFV today is like trying to solve a puzzle with pieces which don’t match

So says PCCW’s Shahar Steiff in frank conversation with Martyn Warwick. It’s not that he’s against the whole NFV effort but he is a strong supporter of the ‘standards first’ wing of the movement. He thinks the ISG should spend more time on nailing standards and less time on open source software.

“We need [VNF] pieces that match each other and can interface properly with their surroundings and interface with their controlling software,” he says. If we can do that, then the ultimate network automation goal can be achieved. As things stand, while we can see the picture [the one on the box], we’re generally unable to create it because the pieces don’t match.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands