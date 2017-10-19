Next stop, Network Automation and Zero Touch
Klaus Martiny, Senior Program Manager, Deutsche Telekom & Vice Chair, Network Operator Council, ETSI NFV ISG
Late last year Deutsche Telekom started a Zero-Touch project looking into the obstacles and opportunities for network automation and zero touch operation. The project has finished and now the group wants to push on within ETSI to form an Industry Specification Group (ISG) somewhat like the NFV ISG. So says Deutsche Telekom’s Klaus Martiny who tells Martyn Warwick that, if accepted by ETSI, the group wants to find a balanced approach involving both the open source communities and the traditional standards developing organizations (SDOs). ETSI will decide in December whether to launch such an ISG.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
