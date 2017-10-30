Lumina Networks delivers industry’s first SD-Core networking solution
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HZ3uCIoQh4E?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Lambert, Director System Engineering, APAC, Lumina Networks
Lumina Networks and NoviFlow have entered into a partnership to deliver a software defined core, using the world’s highest performance MPLS and segment routing based forwarding plane. Lumina’s SDN Controller provides OpenFlow control to the data plane, while working with the network’s legacy routing software to integrate seamlessly with existing network nodes. Interfaces for provisioning, service assurance and operational tasks are made available via REST APIs and can be integrated with orchestrators to support TOSCA NFV service definitions. At SDN NFV World Congress, Lumina was showcasing a path computation engine that sits on top of an SDN controller.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
