Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

SDN NFV World Congress Search —

Lumina Networks delivers industry’s first SD-Core networking solution

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
SDN NFV World Congress 2017-10-30T14:37:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HZ3uCIoQh4E?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

David Lambert, Director System Engineering, APAC, Lumina Networks

Lumina Networks and NoviFlow have entered into a partnership to deliver a software defined core, using the world’s highest performance MPLS and segment routing based forwarding plane. Lumina’s SDN Controller provides OpenFlow control to the data plane, while working with the network’s legacy routing software to integrate seamlessly with existing network nodes. Interfaces for provisioning, service assurance and operational tasks are made available via REST APIs and can be integrated with orchestrators to support TOSCA NFV service definitions. At SDN NFV World Congress, Lumina was showcasing a path computation engine that sits on top of an SDN controller.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK