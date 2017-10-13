Fullscreen User Comments
Does NFV need a new abstraction layer?

By Martyn Warwick
2017-10-13 
Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason

Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason says an abstraction layer may be a powerful way of overcoming the complexity now holding back production NFV. Such a layer, he says, might be able to hide the complexities of both the open source and the different vendor approaches to things like VNF onboarding.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands

Download the whitepaper: ‘Choosing a VNF Lifecycle Management Solution’, Anil Rao, Principle Analyst, Analysys Mason

