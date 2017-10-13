Does NFV need a new abstraction layer?
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y0YgrqOLaOs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason says an abstraction layer may be a powerful way of overcoming the complexity now holding back production NFV. Such a layer, he says, might be able to hide the complexities of both the open source and the different vendor approaches to things like VNF onboarding.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
