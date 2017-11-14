Second look: It’s a journey to ‘one big network applications platform’
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yPutmJEhQCw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Marcus Brunner, Chief Researcher, Head of Standardisation, Swisscom
Have a listen to Marcus Brunner. He’s an IT guy working as chief researcher for a telco which has developed into a ‘very big IT-oriented company”. That, he says, means that Swisscom has the luxury of considerable expertise in IT already, making it well positioned to understand and take advantage of SDNFV.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
