How Fujitsu is supporting network transformation for CSPs
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whd0-ViiMUE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rod Naphan, CTO and SVP Solutions, Planning and Portfolio Management, Fujitsu Network Communications
Fujitsu believes that the value of the future network lies in the exchange of meaningful information, with IT and ICT integrated into a harmonised macrocosm. The networks of the future will be built around SDN, NFV and Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO), supporting end-to-end data visualisation, data exchange, multi-cloud connections, optimisation and machine learning informed by artificial intelligence. Central to this will be support for Open Network technologies.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
Loading…