Five years of NFV: where are we now?

Martyn Warwick talks with Dan Pitt about where the past five years of NFV have taken us and where we’re going over the next five. Have things moved far enough? asks Martyn.

“We came in with more enthusiasm than was warranted; but without that enthusiasm we would never have continued,” Dan replies. SDN and NFV shouldn’t have been separated at NFV’s birth but joined at the hip; and over the next five years he thinks we’ll see exceptional service provider transformation as their DNA comes to the forefront. As the industry stratifies, Dan says, they’ll decide where they’re going to land and where they’re going to be most successful.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands