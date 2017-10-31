End to end switching solutions from NoviFlow

NoviFlow provides open standard-based SDN networking solutions to network operators, data centre operators and enterprises. The company made a number of announcements at SDN NFV World Congress, including partnerships with Lumina Networks and Barefoot Networks, together with a cybersecurity demo. The company has implemented NoviWare, its high-performance OpenFlow forwarding plane software, on Barefoot’s new Tofino chip, the world's fastest and P4-programmable switch chip. With Lumina, it has partnered to deliver a Software Defined Core using its MPLS and Segment Routing based forwarding plane, which can save operators 40 to 60 per cent on infrastructure costs. To demonstrate some of the features of its forwarding plane, NoviFlow created a cybersecurity demo that takes the network controller and software into a single software package that can be accessed viaRESTful interfaces, making it easier to implement for those customers and partners developing security applications that don’t have great experience in SDN.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands