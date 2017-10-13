After five years, we are close to seeing fully-compliant NFV deployments

Fully viable and already deployments that are close to being 100 per cent compliant, to what NFV was intended to do when it was created five years ago. We should very soon see a number of operators claim 100 per cent standards compliance. Standards bodies and the open source communities have been very flexible and agile, and smart in their approaches, which has enabled NFV to develop so quickly.

The advantage of software-based networking is that the telco can merge what they are doing and what their customers are asking of the network, enabling operators to expose and analysis more relevant data to share with customers. This means that there is a more direct and immediate relationship between customers and the operators, leading to a more mutually beneficial commercial relationship. Meanwhile, automation is coming with zero-touch, but networks are incredibly complex and changing environments, which adds considerable challenges for operators.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands