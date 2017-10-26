Accepting the status quo might kill your business: IBM on what NFV and SDN mean for the telecoms industry
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FKtW0nXk0bM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Marisa Viveros, Vice President, Strategy & Solutions, Global Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, IBM
Interview Part 1:
In today's telecom environment, further embracing of legacy networking systems is not just hazardous, but a recipe for defaulting.
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands
