Accepting the status quo might kill your business: IBM on what NFV and SDN mean for the telecoms industry

By Martyn Warwick
SDN NFV World Congress 2017-10-26T14:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FKtW0nXk0bM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Marisa Viveros, Vice President, Strategy & Solutions, Global Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, IBM

Interview Part 1:

In today's telecom environment, further embracing of legacy networking systems is not just hazardous, but a recipe for defaulting.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands

View Interview Part 2

