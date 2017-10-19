A basket of deployables: NFV gets real

It was a very general premise to start with five years ago, says Wind River’s Charlie Ashton, but now, after a slightly elongated period of PoCs and trials, CSPs are getting down to business. Charlie and Intel’s Bryan Madden chat with Martyn Warwick about where NFV has got to and what’s changed: for Bryan the surprise has been the degree of cross industry collaboration that the process has brought out. Charlie thinks that carriers have worked out where the near-term upside for the business might be through NFV. Both agree that the emphasis, at last, is on how to make money from the technology, not just on how to save it.

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands