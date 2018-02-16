SpaceX is rekindling memories of Iridium and the multi-billion dollar LEO race to oblivion

Whilst at the time of writing SpaceX has not officially commented on its launch plans, it’s a sure fire bet that the first test satellites for its Project Starlink will be balancing atop that Falcon 9 come Saturday. But what do we know if its plans? Following some brief speculation in 2014, it wasn’t until May last year that we got some meaty information, courtesy of a statement made by SpaceX before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology.

Patricia Cooper, VP of Satellite Government Affairs at SpaceX, presented a nine-page statement setting out the company’s broadband plans. This followed a regulatory filing in November 2016 with the FCC for a license to operate a new non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) broadband internet constellation, and the confirmation that the project has been nearly three years in the planning, which would tie in with the Greg Wyler and WorldVu discussions.

Ms Cooper got straight to the point: “The emergence of new technologies and cost structures make large-scale, space-based broadband internet services more viable today than ever before.” This, obviously, is the big difference to the LEO plans a quarter of a century earlier. The exact numbers and financial justifications remain undisclosed. However, SpaceX says it intends to leverage its 15 years of experience in cost-effectively building and deploying large, complex space systems to support its broadband satellite constellation, adopting a vertically-integrated approach from design and production to launch and operations. In so doing, claimed Ms Cooper, “SpaceX is addressing many of the challenges that have stymied past attempts to achieve affordable, high-speed broadband from space.”

Incidentally, it’s worth noting an ITU definition of satellite orbits: NGSO covers both LEO and MEO orbits –LEO satellites are located between 700km and 1,500km from the Earth, with MEO satellites located further out at 10,000km from the Earth – and move in relation to the Earth's surface.

Ms Cooper cited the continuing digital broadband divide as justification for SpaceX’s plans, particularly covering the US (and made much play of being an American company creating American jobs, straight from the Trump song sheet).