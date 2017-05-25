Qualcomm leads LTE IoT multimode field trials in China

Collaboration between Qualcomm, China Mobile Research Institute and Mobike

Trials will use Qualcomm’s MDM9206 LTE Modem

Will cover NB-IoT, Cat M1 and eGPRS IoT connectivity

Will look at mobility, connectivity and low power consumption for IoT applications

Qualcomm plans to commence the first multimode IoT field trials in China, in partnership with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) and China's leading smart bike sharing company, Mobike. The trials will cover the leading cellular IoT technologies and will use of China Mobile's 2G/4G multimode network and Mobike's smart lock, supported by Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 multimode LTE IoT modem.

Qualcomm’s press release adds to the confusion over cellular LPWA IoT standards by mixing up the acronyms, but you can hardly blame them, given that you practically need a PhD to understand what the heck is going on with these evolving standards. It would appear, though, that the trials support the three 3GPP Release 13 alternatives – eMTC (or LTE Cat M1), NB-IoT (still being called Cat NB1 in some quarters), and EC-GSM-IoT (although Qualcomm refers to eGPRS, which was a contributor to EC-GSM-IoT). It pains me to say this, but we need a marketing and branding professional to jump on this as soon as possible and provide a far simpler and globally accepted reference system.

Back to the trial, which uses the LTE connectivity and integrated GNSS position-location capability in Qualcomm’s LTE modem to help Mobike customers accurately identify an available bike, speed up the unlocking process of the smart lock and assist with real-time management – all while providing Mobike with continuous monitoring of the bike's status.

"We are committed to providing IoT-optimised solutions that address demands from our customers to bring a new range of applications and services built on the reliability, efficiency and global scale of LTE IoT cellular connectivity," said Way-Shing Lee, VP Technology, Qualcomm Technologies. "Through this cooperation with China Mobile Research Institute and Mobike on the first multimode eMTC/NB-IoT field trial in China, we can showcase a highly connected and efficient system for a new IoT application such as Mobike's bike sharing platform."

The trial will also use a low-power Bluetooth solution in the smart Mobike Preferred Location (sMPL) platform to support sub-meter level positioning, helping Mobike monitor the real-time location and overall status of its bikes including quantity, position, and traffic information from different regions. This platform is also designed to provide operations personnel with smart instructions for the delivery, scheduling, operation and maintenance of the bikes.