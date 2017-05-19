Intel and Honeywell bring IoT to help curb the $60bn annual losses from lost cargo

Intel launches its Connected Logistics Platform

Honeywell unveils its Connected Freight solution, based on CLP

Sensors tags monitor a wide range of environmental indicators

Cloud-based solution and data analytics help create optimal route planning

Intel has partnered with Honeywell to help curb the worldwide financial impact from cargo loss as products journey through the supply chain, which was estimated at $60 billion in 2016. In fact, research firm Dimensional Research reports that 89 per cent of logistics and shipment service providers believe a lack of visibility into the status of their supply chain is one of the biggest challenges they face today.

Intel’s new Connected Logistics Platform (CLP) aims to give companies detailed levels of insight into the status of assets as they move through the supply chain, allowing them to make intelligent, real-time decisions that can hopefully minimise loss or spoilage of freight (30 per cent of all perishable goods spoil before reaching their destination), maximise asset utilisation, and optimise end-to-end supply chain operations.

Transportation and logistics companies are faced with costly challenges when shipping high-value freight, sensitive equipment and perishable goods. According to CargoNet, the US and Canada saw 554 cargo thefts with an average loss of nearly $207,000 per shipment in 2016.

"After assessing our internal supply chain needs and the needs of the industry, we forged a unique collaboration with Honeywell,” said Chet Hullum, GM for Industrial Solutions at Intel. “Together, we've customized Intel's Connected Logistics Platform technology to deliver an IoT offering that solves real logistics problems. Thanks to data accessibility, shippers and carriers will be able to establish a more reliable supply chain network by having deeper visibility and information on shipments."