IIoT organisations jostle for control as industry just gets on with things

MoU between Industrial Internet Consortium and the Industrial Value Chain Initiative

Focus on interoperability, portability, security and privacy for IIoT

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and the Industrial Value Chain Initiative (IVI) – a forum of smart manufacturing for connected industries based in Japan – have announced that they have signed an MoU to work together to align efforts to maximize interoperability, portability, security and privacy for the industrial Internet.

Joint activities planned between the two organisations include sharing use cases and Industrial IoT (IIoT) architecture information, identifying and sharing IIoT best practices for manufacturing, and collaborating on future joint testbed ideas.

“We look forward to a productive collaboration with the IVI as both organisations are set to greatly benefit from it,” said Dr. Jacques Durand, IIC Steering Committee Member. “IVI understands industrial manufacturing and supply-chains very well and has a lot of experience in deploying IIoT for this mature sector. At the same time, the IIC has the capability to globally harmonise IIoT best practices and models across countries and industries.”

“We believe the smart manufacturing use cases obtained by our bottom up approach can contribute towards a comprehensive reference architecture for global cooperation,” said Yasuyuki Nishioka, President of the IVI.

The Japanese IVI is a forum consisting of industrial and academic members that works on promotion of smart manufacturing for connected industries. It aims at fostering ecosystems through the support of workgroups to create use cases, and the coordination of platforms to provide the workgroups with solutions and specifications for reference architectures.

“The IIC is an international organisation with about 260 member companies and 27 testbeds operating in 31 countries,” said Richard Mark Soley, Executive Director of the IIC. “We consider it especially important to work closely with regional and national IoT initiatives and are very much looking forward to our cooperation with the IVI to further the industrial Internet in the world.”