I don’t like cricket, oh no; I love it!

Intel brings IoT technology to the cricketing world

Range of digital solutions for June’s cricket Champions Trophy

Connected sensors embedded in players’ bats and drones for pitch analysis

Could this innovation finally get Americans interested in cricket? Probably not

Thursday, June 1, sees the start of the most important sporting event of the year. Forget your football, baseball, rugby and ice hockey. You can keep your Super Bowl, Stanley Cup and your World Series. Olympic medals don’t cut it this month. Yes, June 1 marks the start of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy – an 18-day competition in England and Wales between the world’s top eight cricket nations. Joy unbridled!

“Cricket?” you ask. “Are you serious?”. You bet; cricket is officially (according to me) the greatest sport on the planet, and the fact that the greatest and most modest county in England (that will be Yorkshire, obviously) graciously provides the best players for the England team is cause for smug satisfaction. Yet whilst cricket is also venerated by our friends in the Indian subcontinent, as well as Australasia, South Africa and the West Indies, it has yet to find favour in the US. Hence it often gets overlooked in favour of rufty-tufty games that involve lots of clothing.

But not anymore. Thanks to some insightful positioning from Intel, it looks like IoT has come to cricket’s rescue and could help propel the sport to a wider audience. “Intel Technologies unleash new insights and fan experiences for cricket at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017,” gushed the press release. What’s actually on offer are features for broadcasters that include advanced pitch analysis by an Intel drone that will fly overhead of the wicket to analysis playing conditions, and a bat swing profile using a sensor mounted on the handle grip that is powered by an Intel Curie module. Finally, the Internet of Cricket (IoC – we’re calling it first!). Oh, and there’s also the now obligatory VR experience for cricket fans at the grounds (or “stadiums” as Intel’s non-cricket-aware PR team call them. But to be fair, there is a huge learning curve involved in getting to grips with cricket terms and vocabulary).