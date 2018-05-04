How ripe is the industrial market for telecom services?

AR & Mixed Reality

For reasons of manufacturing scale and familiarity through recreational use, some technologies will have to start winning out in the consumer market before they worm their way into the business or industrial market. Makes sense. Much easier to get a technology initiative past the board if it’s already a technology people are using (or at least starting to use) in the wider world.

Which is probably the main reason why, despite lots of obvious use cases, virtual and augmented (and mixed) reality is still a rare thing in business in general and industry in particular. According to ABI, “most market participants indicated a timeline of three to five years before [the technologies were likely to become] a mainstream component of the future industrial landscape.”

M2M/IoT

ABI reports IoT is still at a nascent stage of market adoption although there were signs of maturity in the ecosystems - PoCs and implementations were on display with providers pushing solutions rather than technology. As ever with IoT, standards and protocols were a talking point. Much like IoT in every other sector in fact.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless

If 5G is to make a major impact in the industrial market, it will be via indoor or short range wireless protocols, such as bluetooth and WiFi, perhaps even via private LTE using public spectrum. But there appears to be little awareness of LTE or the possibilities of 5G right at the moment.

ABI says Connectivity innovations in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) will drive the opportunity for short-range wireless in the industrial arena. So the ‘RTLS’ solution providers were well-represented at Hannover Messe. ABI says these solutions use a variety of different technologies, or combinations of technologies, including Bluetooth, 802.15.4, Ultra-Wide Band (UWB), and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), depending on the location accuracy required. “Another transformative development on the RTLS front at the show was the growing combination of wireless sensor networking and location services.”

For example ABI cites a compact card-sized badge with e-ink display and integrated sensors displaying sensor information, relevant product information, employee information etc which can be configured remotely. For example, this sort of badge attached to a container can be used to display a list of contents inside of the product, show an image of what is inside, send container condition information, display QR or barcodes, and detect whether the container has been dropped or is in the incorrect location. Wide area radio links (4G/5G) might be required to forward this information of course.

Long-range Bluetooth for industrial applications was also highlighted at the show and it was considered that a combination of long-range Bluetooth sensor networks for condition-based monitoring, in conjunction with hybrid Bluetooth/UWB RTLS solutions, are likely to represent the largest opportunity for the technology within industrial environments.