US regulator investigates yet another complaint against Google and its privacy policies

Federal Trade Commission to look into allegations by consumer rights group

Charges that privacy policy change made "in a highly deceptive manner"

Google: "We tested it on users around the world and nobody complained...

And anyway it's not sharp practice, its "evolution"

Just as the Christmas and New Year Internet advertising blitz approaches its shuddering, screaming climax comes the news that, in America, a powerful consumer rights group has filed an official complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that Google is once more in breach of user privacy regulations. There's a surprise.

This time the substance of the charge is that Google has sneakily introduced a "policy change" that it very much to the detriment of individual Google users and very much to the financial benefit of the Cookie Monster itself because the new regime allows the company to build even more comprehensive and intrusive profiles of people as they access the web via Google apps and services.

The Consumer Watchdog and the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse complaint says that Google has behaved in a “highly deceptive manner” by stealthily changing its privacy policy to enable it simultaneously to collect, merge and manipulate data collected from not just one source but from several Google services and applications. These include Google Maps, Google search and the DoubleClick online advertising service.

The policy change was activated when users responded to an on-screen query from Google. The complaint to the FTC says that Google deliberately made the query seem so innocuous and benign that users clicked on it and in so-doing opted-in to the policy change without realising that Google would be further enlarging and eroding the extant limits on their privacy settings and without understanding what the consequences of that would be or mean.

Google has form as long as the arms of an orangutan where breaches of individual privacy are concerned and back in 2011 the company settled an earlier FTC complaint by the FTC by agreeing to the imposition of 20-year regime of official audits that would ensure the company is misrepresenting or otherwise driving a coach and horses through its remarkably plastic privacy policies.

The Consumer Watchdog and the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse says the policy change, which Google, with minimal fanfare or public information, first introduced in June this year, is in direct violation of its 2011 agreement with the FTC and wants the regulator to fine Google the equivalent of all the advertising revenues it has collected since mid-summer.