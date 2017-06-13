Subscribers beware! The end of EU mobile roaming charges has more strings attached than a pedal piano

And that's not all. Another "fair use" restriction that could also have a marked effect on some UK subscribers will apply to those who roam more in another member state (or member states) than they do in Britain over the course of any four-month period. In that case the gloves will be off completely as network operators will be able to charge roaming fees for SMS and voice calls as well as data.

The EC website says. "If at home you have unlimited mobile data or very cheap mobile data, your operator may apply a safeguard (fair use) limit on data while roaming. If this is the case, the operator will have to inform you in advance about such a limit and have to alert you in case you reach it. That safeguard limit will be high enough to cover most, if not all, of your roaming needs. Beyond this threshold you can continue data roaming subject to a small charge.' There's certainly enough space there for mobile operators to drive a coach and horses through. And they will, Oscar, they will. How long can it be before an avalanche of new "bill shock" stories hit the headlines?

And let's not forget that the new EU rules, which specifically prohibit the imposition of roaming charges as far as text and voice calls are concerned, nonetheless means subscribers will still have to pay the 'normal cost' charged within their home country when they make calls from any member state other than their own. That can rack up bills considerably.

The reality of the "end of roaming" is that there will be plenty of small print clauses that, as they are designed to, will catch-out the unwary and see them saddled with big bills. There will also be reduced allowances for data and texts as well as higher call-set-up and price per minute charges. Add to that the likelihood of increased prices for new mobile contracts in due course and it's proof of the old adage that "all that glisters is not gold."​

Gunther Oettinger, the European Commissioner who, until January 1 this year, was responsible for the Digital Economy and Society (despite his oft-publicised personal antipathy to the use of digital technology), says the end of roaming charges in the EU "shows that the EC can deliver tangible results to improve the daily life of Europeans." "Roaming charges will be soon old memories", he adds. Yes, and new data charges will soon be a consumer nightmare. But there is an answer: Buy a local SIM card in the member state being visited and always but always take advantage of free WiFi wherever and whenever possible.