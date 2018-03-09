Pushback: big telco wants telecoms regulation eased, ECTA doesn’t

The way ECTA sees it, competition has driven, and continues to drive, investment in European telecoms. Relaxing the rules is strictly the wrong way to go.

In this fight it’s up against a familiar adversary, the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association, ETNO. ETNO and its members, says Luc Hindryckx, Executive Director of ECTA, “unceasingly continue to call for additional regulatory relief to provide them with investment incentives. The essence of these calls seems to be that, only if entirely freed from the shackles of regulation can they hope to do what competitors have already been doing for years: invest in first class VHC networks.”

Luc and ECTA urge instead that the Electronic Communications Code must remain thoroughly pro-competitive with regulation supporting competition and therefore investment - the exact opposite course from that being urged on it, not only from within Europe by the likes of ETNO and the GSMA, but from the US FCC chairman, Ajit Pai who advocates radical de-regulation as a solution to all telecom problems.

Says Luc: “People seem to forget that the full access regulation and open networks got new carriers into the market in the first place. Then once they were in, incumbents responded to the increased competition with more network investment.”

Lesson: Competition, not its loosening, drives investment. With the European regulatory regime, if there is enough competition operators are released from relevant regulation. On the other hand, if an operator is judged to possess significant market power (SNP) it stays regulated. Unfortunately, the big telcos and their allies “are trying to change the rules to make it harder to declare SNP.

“We see much fibre and network deployment and innovation taking place in Europe - there are more operators in Europe and that’s a big force for the good,” he says. “It’s always easier for small organisations to innovate as the risk of cannibalising the existing business models is lower, for a start. But more importantly, the European economy is based around small sized enterprises and so it’s very important for them to achieve, in a smooth way, their transition to digitalisation.

“If they get a diversity of choice in terms of providers then they will be able to innovate much more easily - much easier than if they have go play with one or two large players.”

Luc’s pro-competition, pro-regulation blueprint was the prevailing mantra in the 1980s and 1990s when deregulation in telecoms was taking place and competition first started to impact the scene.

But today, instead of promoting the virtues of competition, which at first even the ex-monopolist incumbents pledged fealty to, a new mantra has emerged extolling scale and consolidation. Europe we are often told, has just too many telcos. It is fragmented and therefore would be unable to apply itself to the next iteration of technology coming down the track.