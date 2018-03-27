Pai wants to bar ‘security threatening’ technology from government subsidised programmes

And you have to wonder about the direction of travel with this. If there is a real concern about equipment back doors and foreign spying, an equipment ban should surely not be limited simply to government-subsidised and military networks - Chinese companies should logically be banned from supplying all networks and equipment purchases in the US, and quite possibly in the fullness of time, they will be.

Which leads us to a quick round of of unintended consequences. The other big technology obsession in the US at the moment involves the necessity to ‘win’ at 5G. If this means anything at all, it must mean building out 5G networks, or at least ‘intermediate’ 4.9G technologies, faster and at less cost than other countries can manage (or actually desire) to do.

Those of us who visited or closely followed Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this month, can be in little doubt that ZTE and Huawei in particular, have taken a firm lead on many of the 5G technology areas. Chopping the Chinese out of the 5G supply chain might help telco technology vendors in, say, Sweden and Finland, but it may not do a world of good for US 5G network builders or users.