Jump to it Broadcom! Qualcomm deal now faces regulatory hurdles in China

The regulatory investigation into the Broadcom/Qualcomm deal comes as China is moving to develop its own semiconductor industry and so cut the country's dependency on overseas suppliers. The sector is of growing importance and massive strategic potential. Currently, the biggest home-grown semiconductor manufacturers are Fujian Grand Chip Investment and Tsinghua Unigroup but it is expected that other new chip companies will be formed over the course of the next few years.

These days, enterprises engaged in "major takeovers" must notify the Ministry of Commerce before attempting to close such a deal. The Ministry (and therefore the Chinese government) defines a major corporate merger as one where, in the year preceding it, the two parties to the negotiations have a combined total turnover os 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion) or when their combined incomes from China exceeds two billion yuan (about $300 million). Both Broadcom and Qualcomm surpass those thresholds - and then some.

Given the sheer size, complexity and strategic importance of the Broadcom/Qualcomm deal the signals from the Chinese authorities are that it would have to clear all three convoluted stages of the Ministry of Commerce's vetting procedure before being approved. Nominally, once the process starts it is supposed to take 180 days. However, in previous cases the process has dragged on for years - and that's exactly what could happen here.

However, in the past, officials have imposed certain restrictions on acquisition deals in as far as they affect China, rather than imposing an outright ban. This is particularly true where no Chinese companies have been directly involved. Thus Broadcom and Qualcomm must be hoping that the Ministry of Commerce will content itself with imposing some (perhaps irksome but nonetheless manageable) limited trade restrictions and/or require the new Broadcom to take on a Chinese partner.

