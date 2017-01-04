France introduces "Right To Disconnect" law for employees

These days far too many people take their work with them wherever they go - on their mobile devices. The net result (if you'll forgive the first pun of the New Year) has been that employers have come to expect staff to be "on call" and available to work at any time of the day or night. This 'always accessible' culture means there is little time for employees to be away from the incessant demands of work and has resulted in hugely increased levels of stress and damaged family relationships - something the French government has been determined to ameliorate.

Benoît Hamon, France's erstwhile Minister of National Education, says, “Employees physically leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash – like a dog. The texts, the messages, the emails – they colonise the life of the individual to the point where he or she eventually breaks down.”

Companies now have a three-month period to negotiate with their staff as to how the new "do not contact" regime will work. Employers favour the idea that contact will be curtailed for a set period each day with their main recommendation being that the right to disconnect should be applicable between 21h00 and 07h00 every day. Another, less popular with the employers, is that the "no work contact" rule should apply to the hours between 19h00 and 07h00. However, the trades unions are saying that any such regime would be wide open to abuse and that employees should be accessible only for the 35 hours per week they are required by law to work, i.e, a maximum of 7 hours per day, Monday to Friday, whether the employees works in an office or from home.

France is in the vanguard when it comes to conferring the 'right to disconnect' on its citizens but some commercial companies in other countries are now applying rather more enlightened policies as well. For example, since 2011 Volkswagen of Germany has not sent emails to its workforce between 18h15 and 07h00 every working day and not at all at weekends or holiday periods.

However, the the workaholics and obsessives who leave their smartphones on overnight and wake up to read and answer emails as and when they come in the wee small hours of the morning will always be with us - it's their choice and their own fault.