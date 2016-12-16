FCC chairman Wheeler wants no truck with Trump Telecom and resigns

Tom Wheeler to resign from FCC on Inauguration Day

Could a deal now be struck to re-elect commissioner Rosenworcel?

Ajit Pai front-runner to take over chairmanship of FCC

Bad news for supporters of Net Neutrality

Many might have wished otherwise, but with Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election, there was only really one course of action for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, and that was to resign. Although he still had another year of his term to serve, Wheeler would most certainly no longer be chairman, and there may well have been another motivation for his decision.

“Serving as FCC Chairman during this period of historic technological change has been the greatest honour of my professional life,” said Wheeler in a statement last night. “I am deeply grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity. I am especially thankful to the talented Commission staff for their service and sacrifice during my tenure.” He added: “It has been a privilege to work with my fellow Commissioners to help protect consumers, strengthen public safety and cybersecurity, and ensure fast, fair and open networks for all Americans.”

Wheeler will officially resign on January 20 next year, the same day as Donald Trump is inaugurated as President. Good timing, Tom. Way to make a statement!