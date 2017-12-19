Divine intervention? Adonis flexes his muscles to improve UK mobile broadband

Head of National Infrastructure Commission bangs heads together

Regulator told to work with government to ensure country gets decent coverage

Mobile operators urged to share masts and antennas

House of Lords man says existing coverage levels are "deplorable"

Believe it or not, the UK actually has a National Infrastructure Commission (NIC). However, it isn't very high-profile, doesn't loom large in the consciousness of the British public and only occasionally makes any meaningful impact on the sectors that make up its bailiwick – one of which is telecoms. Basically, to bowdlerise the words of Theodore Roosevelt, the NIC speaks softly but doesn't carry a big stick.

We should be grateful then for an intervention by Lord (Andrew) Adonis, the Commission's chairman (and a sometime telecommunications journalist for the Financial Times newspaper) has written a stiff letter on heavily-starched paper to Sharon White, the CEO of the all-but-useless UK regulator, Ofcom demanding that that body should work urgently and directly with the British government to ensure that the entirety of the UK gets decent mobile broadband coverage.

The intervention by the good Lord comes after published figures show that whole swathes of Britain do not get even the most basic coverage and services, never mind anything as exotic as 4G. In his missive Andrew Adonis demands Ofcom "put all its options on the table" to ensure that mobile coverage is greatly improved. He requires that this change begin henceforth and be in full play before the next mobile spectrum auction. He also says that new legislation and enforced changes to the regulatory environment may be necessary if no action is seen to be taken.

Ofcom's latest definition of "good" mobile landmass coverage is a textbook example of the lack of imagination and drive that characterises the moribund regulator. Towards the end of the second decade of the 21st Century, for Ofcom "good" coverage is that which enables users to make an uninterrupted mobile voice call for 90 seconds (yes, a whole a minute and a half! We are not worthy.)

The National Infrastructure Commission requires that user experience of mobile coverage and service should henceforth be measured in a more accurate and more "meaningful" way. The net result is that "good" coverage has been discovered to be 10 percentage points less that had previously been estimated. UK mobile operators are supposed to provide 90 per cent coverage of the country but it seems that actually they are achieving no more than 80 per cent. Lord Adonis described this pathetic state of affairs as "deplorable" and pointed out that many subscribers are, effectively, paying for services they are not getting.

Andrew Adonis commented, “In an age when access to a mobile signal is regarded as a must-have, it is deplorable that even in areas previously considered to have strong coverage, operators are still delivering such poor services that customers can struggle to make a quick phone call. This new measure for coverage comes almost a year to the day after we first warned about the poor mobile signal communities can face, but now suggests the situation is even worse than we thought. It demonstrates the need for urgent and radical action to tackle this issue immediately, ahead of new mobile spectrum being auctioned and 5G technology being rolled out. That’s why I want Ofcom as the industry’s regulator to urgently take concerted action with Government to tackle this situation. They should put all possible options on the table – including legal and regulatory changes – to ensure customers can be confident they are will get the service they deserve and pay for.”