BT takes a chill pill and relaxes its grip on Openreach, but will its TV play compensate?

BT and Ofcom come to terms over Openreach

Openreach legally separated, but remains a part of BT Group

Move broadly welcomed, but many think it's just another step on the road to full separation

BT and Ofcom, the UK regulator, appear to have reached a sustainable settlement to the long-running dispute over whether BT’s access infrastructure subsidiary, Openreach - which provides the wires - should be completely separated from BT and run as an independent entity.

This question has been in the air ever since BT decided, as part of an earlier regulatory settlement, to establish Openreach as a means of showing willing on unbundling.

It was thought that by establishing a porous legal separation (rather than a full structural one) between wires and services, with separate businesses running each but under a BT umbrella, the telco could prove an ongoing lack of discrimination.

In effect, everything would be above board with all hands (and financial records) visible on the table. BT Openreach would charge BT’s competitors the same for line rental as it charged BT and it would treat all its service partners equally in terms of connection requests; fault tickets and so on. What could go wrong?

But the devil, of course, had sneaked down to hide in the detail - at least according to BT’s domestic competitors who are also Openreach’s infrastructure customers.

These had long complained that in a myriad of ways, Openreach favoured BT (which of course was still in complete control) and they experienced all sorts of unfairness - connection delays, appointments not kept, unfair treatment of customers wishing to switch and so on.

Then there was and is the question of further investment into the UK’s access infrastructure. How to ensure that Openreach is doing enough and in the right places?

So the call went up to fully separate Openreach. BT disagreed vehemently and threatened strife; Ofcom prevaricated and played for time - until today when Ofcom and BT have agreed to another advance towards a structural separation.