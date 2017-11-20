Bitterly divided FCC severs the Lifeline broadband scheme​

Dogma trumps Internet inclusivity programme

Deepens the digital divide by cutting subsidy to poorest citizens

Programme funded by a levy on fixed line voice services...

... even though the US is going wireless

Ever since the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) came into being back in 1934 it has been a political football to be booted back and forth across the Democrat and Republican divide depending which party happens to be in the ascendancy at any given time. In the latest example of the blatant partisanship that has plagued the organisation for 83 years, the FCC Commissioners last week voted by three votes to two to pass a Republican plan to reform and "roll-back" the Lifeline low-income broadband subsidy scheme. Lifeline was established in 1985 under the administration of Republican President Ronald Reagan. It seems the Americans do do irony after all.

The FCC is directed by a five-member Board of Commissioners who are appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed in their posts by the US Senate for five year terms - except in a case where an unexpired term needs to be filled. The President also determines which of the Commissioners will be the FCC Chairman. Of the five member board, three Commissioners may be from the same political party.

One of the peculiarities of the FCC set-up is that members of the Commission may continue to serve after their five-year period has expired in the event that their replacements have not been appointed. However they may not continue to serve beyond the end of the next session of the US Congress following the expiration of their term on the FCC board.

What this means in practice is that Commissioners can stay in post for up to 18 months after their five-year term in office has expired if the US President does not appoint a replacement. This strange quirk can be very convenient for a President of either political stripe. In January this year in one of the first acts of his Presidency, Donald Trump designated Pai as FCC Chairman (he had been appointed a Commissioner by President Obama in 2012). Before joining the FCC, Pai worked in various roles for (among others) the US Department of Justice and the telecoms industry including AT&T and Verizon Communications.

Mr. Pai has long wanted to impose a budget cap on the Lifeline programme which helps low-income families in America to get broadband services via a monthly household subsidy of US$9.25. His proposal, going under the remarkably titled, "Bridging the Digital Divide for Low-Income Consumers" calls for "a self-enforcing budget cap" to limit spending on the Lifeline project. However, rather than imposing a known financial limit (although $820 million a year has been mooted unofficially) Pai says "We intend for the program to automatically make adjustments in order to maintain a cap in the event that that budget is exceeded."

The net result of this will be that once the cap is reached (under whichever and whatever budgetary constraints may apply at any given time) Lifeline will not be able to pay subsidies to additional claimants who are poor enough (under federal poverty guidelines) to qualify for them. Official figures show that only some 34 per cent of households eligible to receive the Lifeline subsidy actually get it. Thirty eight million homes are known to be at or below the income level that triggers access to the Lifeline subsidy yet the scheme currently has 12.5 million monthly subscribers.

What's more, 33 per cent of US adults still have no access to the Internet in their homes and for those low-income families earning less than $20,000 per annum that percentage rises to 61 per cent. Lifeline is aimed at helping digitally deprived families and individuals including US military veterans, those on food stamps and Medicaid, native Americans on tribal lands and those at or below 135 per cent of the federally-designated poverty line.