2017: will it be the year of big numbers and algorithm wars?

Attention turns to the data kept and manipulated by the likes of Facebook and Goog

Algorithms should be 'transparent', "open to inspection and access' and subject to 'regulatory control'

The big social media companies will fight tooth and nail

Stage set for a year of skirmishes

Regulators and other authorities on both sides of the Atlantic are beginning to look with rather more jaundiced eyes at the immense and constantly increasing quantities of data captured, archived and manipulated by rich and powerful social media companies such as Facebook and Google. The data has become of almost inestimable value to the myriad of companies that advertise on social networking sites that, until comparatively recently, has always unquestioningly accepted reiterated reassurances from Zuckerburg et al that the data its provides on the reach and effectiveness of their advertising was truthful and error free.

However, in recent months Facebook has been forced to concede, several times now, that some of its advertising measurement tools have been returning inaccurate results. First Facebook had to apologise for overstating video viewership statistics - one of the most important of all metrics for marketeers and advertisers. Then, a couple of months later came another mea culpa, with Facebook admitting that it had inaccurately measured the number of people a given advertiser could reach and announced that it is redesigning and recalibrating the way the site calculates viewer reactions to live videos. Furthermore, it is also "looking into' what it terms "incorrect displays" of the number of likes or shares a Facebook gets when it is searched for on a mobile device.

In a further effort to allay advertiser's concerns, Facebook has also decided to set up a "Measurement Council" with members to be drawn from "trusted partners' and will also consider the introduction of a regime of "third-party verification " of its statistics in what seems to be an effort to forestall increasing demands for increased oversight of the strength and trustworthiness of Facebook's metrics.

In a post on a Facebook blog "Metrics FYI", the company wrote, "“We know how important it is to be open about meaningful updates we make to our metrics.” You've got to smile at such self-serving self-justification especially as late on Friday (UK-time), Facebook announced that has come across yet more "erroneous" advertising figures. This time it has found "mistakes" in the way its trusted partner 'comScore' has been measuring 'Instant Articles' traffic for publisher clients.