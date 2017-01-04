Qualcomm in the Korean dock over its business model

Qualcomm could be fined US$853 in Korea

Regulator claims antitrust violations

Qualcomm maintains decision is a violation of due process rights owed American companies under the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement

Not quite the start to 2017 Qualcomm was looking forward to. Just as 2016 was closing out and Qualcomm was preparing to wow attendees at this week’s CES with its powerful new Snapdragon chips, came news that the South Korean regulator was ready to fine the US radio technology specialist around US$853 million for antitrust violations - the biggest fine ever dished out to a company in Korea and an echo of last year’s fiscal assault on Apple by the EU’s competition commission.

It’s not tax this time, but Qualcomm’s patent-based business model which has challenged the Korean authorities. After a three year investigation, Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has concluded that the way Qualcomm monetises its intellectual property via patent licensing, amounts to abusive business behaviour. Specifically, the regulator found that Qualcomm had breached Korea’s antitrust law by blocking access to its patents for some competing chip makers and, at the other end of its business model, forcing mobile phone manufacturers into one-sided license agreements by threatening to cut off the supply of critical phone chips to those that resisted its terms.

Another bugbear for the South Korean regulator is Qualcomm’s royalty model which, it claims, requires handset makers to buy big tranches of wireless-technology licenses, including many they don’t use. The commission also says Qualcomm requires phone vendors to provide their patents to Qualcomm free of charge.

In effect the commission is asking that Qualcomm change its business model because it is using its (increasingly dominant) market position to strong-arm mobile-phone makers into accepting ‘unfair’ conditions, according to the Korean commission’s head, Shin Young-son. To which you can almost hear Qualcomm’s lawyers saying “And your point is? Why have a dominant market position and a huge stash of patents if you can’t use them to gain an advantage in the market?”

Of course Qualcomm doesn’t say that, but the fact is that it has a long history of annoying regulators and competing tech companies with its aggressive stance over its intellectual property and its patent licensing policies, which tend to rake in around a third of its income.

Furthermore other jurisdictions may be keen to take on Qualcomm if the Korean regulator’s decision stands, perhaps opening the floodgates for more assaults on the San Diego-based giant.