Hard talk, hard truths? Are BSS vendors stifling telecoms innovation?

The paper reports that all BSS vendors (and Openet does include itself in that catch-all category) are simply failing to address the business needs of operators. Indeed, vendors have long been locked into an 'old-world' relationship and pricing model that just doesn't put operators first. It cites the accepted sector norm of expensive application licenses and never-ending service contracts to build huge an inflexible software applications which are no longer valid in today's digital market.

Another hard truth, says Openet, is that all BSS vendors have also been slow to adopt new technologies in ways that provide innovative and better solutions to operators at affordable and attractive prices. Of course, in any commercial environment and interchange, Adam Smith's "hidden hand of self interest" is never hidden very well or for very long and some vendors have determinedly stayed with established technologies and delivery models because it is to their pecuniary advantage to do so.

Change is difficult and it takes courage, determination and a longer-term rather than a short-term attitude to return on investment and profitability. Add to that the millstone of quarterly reporting and the endless quest for increased revenues and profits from established technologies to meet the expectations of analysts and investors and it is evident how hard it is to look forward properly, plan and devise strategies and tactics to meet new and changed circumstances.

Short-termism is a bane that will eventually drag down the market and ruin some established vendors unless something is done to permit longer-term planning and do away with the frenzied cycle of operators having to hit unreasonable and often untenable "numbers" demanded by self-appointed and unaccountable "market analysts"

The established BSS vendor business models are tried, tested and easy to apply (well, comparatively easy anyway) and go something like this: First, licence some software and equipment. Then charge for services to configure and run the software. Next, make operator’s projects very complicated and the solutions to them enormously complex, thus ensuring that the operator cannot manage the technology for itself. Thereafter, make project implementation slow and long drawn-out. Finally, charge support and maintenance fees but make upgrades difficult, risky and expensive. This approach can more or less guarantee BSS vendors seldom have to have hard and fast product roadmaps, even if they claim that they have them

And what's the result for operators? A highly expensive technology platform that is very difficult to change and at the same time very slow to deploy or operate. It makes it all but impossible for operators to react quickly to changing end-user needs and prevents them from innovating like a web company. This creates and perpetuates an environment in which only the most conservative or unrealistic business cases can prosper. In turn these combine to kill marketing imagination and eat away at an operator capacity and and capability to change. The Openet discussion paper says, "This is not healthy symbiosis—this is crazy parasitism. It must stop." Ouch!