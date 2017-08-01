When virtualisation is not enough, turn to cloud native
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0mqSnhEvhI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Wenjing Chu, Head of Open Source and Research, Huawei Technologies
Somethings virtualisation just isn't enough. When it comes to delivering the true benefits for NFV, the entire stack of infrastructure and services much go cloud native, where resource elasticity, hardware and software resiliency and application and service agility are designed from the ground up.
Wenjing Chu, Huawei's head of Open Source and Research, outlines Huawei's vision for an end-to-end cloud native architecture for carrier environments, and how that is now driving the vendor's product strategy.:
Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China
