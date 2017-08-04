We are here to fill gaps: NTT DOCOMO at OPNFV
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZLjApSy281k?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ashiq Khan, NFV Architect and 5G Network Designer, NTT DOCOMO
Despite having deployed open source solutions in its commercial network, NTT DOCOMO has identified missing components and features in open-source platforms, such as fault management. NTT DOCOMO 5G network architect Ashiq Khan highlights how the operator is now engaging the OPNFV community to fill the gaps in the functionality and capabilities of open source platforms such as OpenDaylight and OpenStack, particularly in the lead of 5G and the implementation of network slicing.
Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China
Loading…