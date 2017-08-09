Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

The burden of NFV

OPNFV Summit 2017-08-09T12:46:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eAVWFhGE10c?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dr. Ou Liang, Senior Engineer, Head of NFV Infrastructure Technology and Solutions, China Telecom

By decoupling the entire network and application stack, NFV has fragmented the service delivery architecture into many different parts. Putting all those software, hardware, management, applications and service components back together into a coherent platform for the delivery of carrier services is now a major headache for carriers such as China Telecom.

Ou Liang, from China Telecom’s Research Lab in Guangzhou, says that the process of having to test all the components and every deployment scenario is now “absolutely a big burden” on carriers. That said, once the pain of testing is complete and commercial deployments kick into gear, he believes NFV will spread like wildfire, powered by cloud computing’s ability to duplicate functionality across operator environments.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

View video from China

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK