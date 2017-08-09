The burden of NFV

By decoupling the entire network and application stack, NFV has fragmented the service delivery architecture into many different parts. Putting all those software, hardware, management, applications and service components back together into a coherent platform for the delivery of carrier services is now a major headache for carriers such as China Telecom.

Ou Liang, from China Telecom’s Research Lab in Guangzhou, says that the process of having to test all the components and every deployment scenario is now “absolutely a big burden” on carriers. That said, once the pain of testing is complete and commercial deployments kick into gear, he believes NFV will spread like wildfire, powered by cloud computing’s ability to duplicate functionality across operator environments.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

