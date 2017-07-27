Fullscreen User Comments
OPNFV Summit PoC: NFV Infrastructure Maintenance Automation

OPNFV Summit 2017-07-27T15:10:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tgebDWXh74M?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ashiq Kahn, NTT Docomo

In this Proof of Concept Demo from the 2017 OPNFV Summit in Beijing, Ashiq Kahn from NTT Docomo demos how a network operator can perform a fully automated maintenance operation on their NFV infrastructure using the OPNFV Doctor and Promise projects along with OpenStack Blazar.

 

