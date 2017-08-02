Fullscreen User Comments
Moving beyond the infrastructure layer with NFV for service providers

OPNFV Summit 2017-08-02T10:33:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EfX2Pxm6DzI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dave Neary, SDN & NFV Community Strategy, Red Hat

Despite the acceptance of open source software as a future component of service provider networks, much more needs to be done to actually realise the full potential of a software-led future.

As Dave Neary, SDN and NFV community strategy head at Red Hat points out, the revolution cannot stop at simply the virtualisation of the infrastructure layer, but must climb the application stack into the management and application layer.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

