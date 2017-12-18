Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

What will the next five years bring for NFV?

By Tony Chan
OpenStack Summit 2017-12-18T10:38:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NkV-Ga2bAxE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Radhesh Balakrishnan, General Manager, OpenStack Platform, Red Hat

While five years is a long time in the technology space, Radhesh Balakrishnan from Red Hat gazed into his crystal ball for some predictions. In his view, five years from now, NFV will be completely pervasive, deployed across multiple network domains – from core to edge to radio access – as well serving as the fundamental fabric for 5G. At the same time, NFV, by default, will be deployed as containerized microservices, supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning systems that take over the management and maintenance of the service architecture. Lastly, he envisions Red Hat becoming the core fabric for telecom service environments, delivering on 100% open source components spanning OpenStack, Kubernetes and emerging projects.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK